Frances Virginia Shell, 87, of Bryant, went to her heavenly home from her earthly home Thursday, Jan. 17, one day short of her 88th birthday. She was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Hot Springs, to Myrtle and Ralph Lowder. Virginia graduated from Fountain Lake High School in 1950 as the valedictorian of her class and was a founding and faithful member of Hurricane Lake Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Lowder.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 69 years, Clarence Shell Jr., of Bryant; three children, Carol Staley (Walter), of Malvern, Larry Shell (Cheryl), of Bryant, and Judy Smith (Ed), of Prairie Grove; a brother, Lee Lowder, of Maumelle; a sister, Linda Jones, of Bryant; 11 grandchildren, Chad Staley (Angie), Jamie Staley (Trish), Sean Staley, Bobby Shell (Dawn), Amber Haley (Rufus), Marc Shell, Noah Smith (Audrey), Jacob Smith (Mindy), Hannah Hall (Josh), Caleb Smith (Kelsey) and Luke Smith (Caitlan); and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chad Staley, Bobby Shell, Marc Shell, Jacob Smith, Noah Smith, Josh Hall, Caleb Smith and Luke Smith.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Hurricane Lake Baptist Church, with funeral service following at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Jamie Staley, Benney Grant and Bobby Shell will be officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 19, 2020