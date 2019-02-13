Home

Frankie Steen Anderson


Frankie Steen Anderson


1942 - 2019
Frankie Steen Anderson Obituary
Frankie Steen Anderson, of Benton, was born Jan. 19, 1942, in Paron, to Ed and Murl Curtis, and passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Henry Curtis and Machin Curtis.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie; a son, Rick Curtis; a daughter, Kelly Faulkenberry, all of Benton; two granddaughters, Jenn (Rick) Wallace, of Pea Ridge, and Emily (Bucky) Pugh, of Howe, Oklahoma; two great-grandchildren, Ashley Wallace and Ellie Mae Pugh; a sister, Carolyn Gunter; and a number of family members and friends who loved Frankie and will miss her always.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 13, 2019
