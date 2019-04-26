Home

Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Glenwood
209 North 3rd Street
Glenwood, AR 71943
(870) 356-2114
Freida Karen Walker


Freida Karen Walker, 51, of Bryant, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.
She was born Jan. 29, 1968, in Hot Springs, and was a certified public accountant. She worked for the Arkansas Highway Department as a fuel tax examiner and certified fraud examiner. She loved to run and competed in different length races, including marathons. She enjoyed the outdoors, her flowers and being with people. She was very social, outgoing and always smiling.
She is survived by two sons, Devin Thomas Bray and his wife, Megan Michelle, of Charleston, and Palmer Lee Summerville, of Bryant; two grandsons, Reese Kale Bray and Reece Michael Smith; her mother, Ethel Edwina Davis, of Glenwood; her father and step-mother, Thomas and Joy Walker, of Pearcy; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamye Hodges.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Davis-Smith Funeral Home in Glenwood, with Bro. Greg Hamner officiating.
Online guest book: www.davis-smith.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 16, 2019
