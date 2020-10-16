1/
Gary Dale Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Dale Davis, 68, of Alexander, passed away Monday, Sept. 28.
He was born Jan. 11, 1952, in Hot Springs, to the late W.L. and Dorothy Jean (Lingo) Davis.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Davis.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy Williams; two nephews, Joe Johnson and Jonathan Johnson; an aunt, Mary Basilere (Bob); a cousin, Rob Grady (Leah); and many other cousins; five great-nephews; a great niece; and a special friend, Mary Phillips.
Online guest book: www.grossfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gross Funeral Home
120 WRIGHTS ST
Hot Springs, AR 71913
5016241244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gross Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Gross Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved