Gary Dale Davis, 68, of Alexander, passed away Monday, Sept. 28.
He was born Jan. 11, 1952, in Hot Springs, to the late W.L. and Dorothy Jean (Lingo) Davis.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Davis.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy Williams; two nephews, Joe Johnson and Jonathan Johnson; an aunt, Mary Basilere (Bob); a cousin, Rob Grady (Leah); and many other cousins; five great-nephews; a great niece; and a special friend, Mary Phillips.
