1/
Gary Reed Title
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Reed Tittle, 68, of Benton, passed away Oct. 23. He was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Little Rock, to Reed and Loy (Grimmett) Tittle.
Gary was a retired police officer and fireman who served at Camp Robinson for more than 30 years. He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid member of several deer leases. Gary was also a hunting guide for disabled sportsmen.
Preceding Gary in death was his wife, Cecilia Tittle; and his parents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Ty Tittle and wife, Kristen, of Benton; a daughter, Christina Burchfield and husband, Kevin, of Bauxite; eight grandchildren, Katlyn, Gabby, Madison, Katie, Aiden, Payton, Marcus and Gray; two brothers, Jerry Tittle of wife, Robin, of Benton, and David Tittle, of Arkansas; and many family members and friends who loved Gary and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Benton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved