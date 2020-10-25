Gary Reed Tittle, 68, of Benton, passed away Oct. 23. He was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Little Rock, to Reed and Loy (Grimmett) Tittle.
Gary was a retired police officer and fireman who served at Camp Robinson for more than 30 years. He loved hunting and fishing and was an avid member of several deer leases. Gary was also a hunting guide for disabled sportsmen.
Preceding Gary in death was his wife, Cecilia Tittle; and his parents.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Ty Tittle and wife, Kristen, of Benton; a daughter, Christina Burchfield and husband, Kevin, of Bauxite; eight grandchildren, Katlyn, Gabby, Madison, Katie, Aiden, Payton, Marcus and Gray; two brothers, Jerry Tittle of wife, Robin, of Benton, and David Tittle, of Arkansas; and many family members and friends who loved Gary and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
