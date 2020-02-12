|
|
Geneva Ann Johnson, 77, of Bryant, and of the Baptist faith, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 10. She was born April 16, 1942, to the late Van Thurman Taylor and Elizabeth Maude Carrigan Szarowicz.
Awaiting to rejoice with her in heaven were her brother, David Eugene Taylor; a sister Betty Lou Price; her husband of 53 years, Ronald Johnson; and a grandson, Cameron Beckwith.
She is survived by a sister, Marilyn Faye Craise; a brother, Sony James Taylor; a stepbrother, Billy Szarowicz; and two stepsisters Vera Webster and Alice Queen.
With a tender heart and a mild personality, she cherished her children, Terrie Lorenson (Mike), Michael Johnson (Charlene) and Sherri Sulton (Darrin). She adored her grandchildren, Aaron Johnson (Megan), Halie Nelson (Austin), Breanna Sanders, Acee Johnson and Krista Sulton; and her great-grandchildren, Brynn Beckwith, Alex Beckwith, Westin Johnson, Rayleigh Nelson and Ryder Nelson.
Geneva was a kid at heart and enjoyed puzzles, rock collecting, coloring and playing cards and board games with her grands. She liked to go fishing and believed that if you spit on the worm you would catch the big one. She enjoyed going to the casino to play the slots and she had this funny little ritual that she liked to do before pulling the handle of a slot machine. You know, for good luck. But most of all, the thing that always put a smile on her face was Festus or Bobobe as she called her pet and best friend.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, with funeral following at noon at Smith Family Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.
Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park, located at 7401 Arknasas 5 N. in Alexander.
Bro. Todd Bray, of Reyburn Missionary Baptist Church, will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Arkansas .
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 12, 2020