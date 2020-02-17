|
Geneva Lorene Lasage, 98, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15. She was born Oct. 3, 1921, in Owensville.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Nettie Lee Duncan; her husband, Floyd Lasage; a brother, Virgil Duncan; a sister, Lucille Weaver; and a grandson, Todd Lasage.
She is survived by two sons, William Lasage (Pat) and Donald Lasage (Rita); two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Smith Rosemont Cemetery. There will be an open visitation. Bro. Don Chancellor will be officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 17, 2020