|
|
Geneva Maxine White, 89, Benton, passed away Monday, Jan. 13. She was born Dec. 24, 1930, to Claud and Nancy Huchingson Blaylock.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Monroe Ray; her husband of 50 years, James W. White Sr.; a son, James W. White Jr.; and a brother, Bill Blaylock.
Those left to remember her are a son, Claud White (Cheryl); two daughters, Debbie Blakley (Mark) and Renee Fishburn (Dwaine), all of Benton; nine grandchildren, Shonda Knott, Andrea White, Sarah Loftin (Aaron), Christel Blakley Sheridan (Brian), Timothy Blakley (Amy), Gordon Blakley (Crystal), Matthew Fishburn (Keri), Zachary Fishburn and Rachel Fishburn; two stepgrandchildren, Jason Gaines (Amy) and Kristen Steward (Oliver); 11 great-grandchildren, Coleman and Lauren Knott, Reed and Macy Loftin, Blakley, Jacob and Christian Sheridan, Cassidy, Reagan and Elizabeth Blakley and Gavin Blakley; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Mckenzie Gaines and Sophia and Charlotte Rose Steward; a sister-in-law, Nina Blaylock; a stepsister, Dorothy Fern Ray; and a number of nieces and nephews who lovingly called her "Aunt Mac."
She will also be remembered by a loving church family at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for the last 35 years.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church, located a 1119 Alcoa Blvd. in Benton.
Burial will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Bro. Marcus Blakley and Brian Sheridan will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice Home Care.
