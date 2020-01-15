Home

Geneva Maxine White Obituary
Geneva Maxine White, 89, Benton, passed away Monday, Jan. 13. She was born Dec. 24, 1930, to Claud and Nancy Huchingson Blaylock. 
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Monroe Ray; her husband of 50 years, James W. White Sr.; a son, James W. White Jr.; and a brother, Bill Blaylock.
Those left to remember her are a son, Claud White (Cheryl); two daughters, Debbie Blakley (Mark) and Renee Fishburn (Dwaine), all of Benton; nine grandchildren, Shonda Knott, Andrea White, Sarah Loftin (Aaron), Christel Blakley Sheridan (Brian), Timothy Blakley (Amy), Gordon Blakley (Crystal), Matthew Fishburn (Keri), Zachary Fishburn and Rachel Fishburn; two stepgrandchildren, Jason Gaines (Amy) and Kristen Steward (Oliver); 11 great-grandchildren, Coleman and Lauren Knott, Reed and Macy Loftin, Blakley, Jacob and Christian Sheridan, Cassidy, Reagan and Elizabeth Blakley and Gavin Blakley; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Mckenzie Gaines and Sophia and Charlotte Rose Steward; a sister-in-law, Nina Blaylock; a stepsister, Dorothy Fern Ray; and a number of nieces and nephews who lovingly called her "Aunt Mac." 
She will also be remembered by a loving church family at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for the last 35 years.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church, located a 1119 Alcoa Blvd. in Benton.
Burial will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Bro. Marcus Blakley and Brian Sheridan will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice Home Care.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 15, 2020
