George Marvin McKinnie, 80, of Benton, went to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 23. He was born May 21, 1939, in Hampton, to the late George Hayes and Alice (Johnston) McKinnie.
George was an active member of Park Place Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He worked for years at the Arkansas Gazette as a page layout supervisor and at Little Rock Waste Water as a purchasing agent. George loved gardening. He liked to stay busy tending to his garden and doing yard work. Family was so important to George. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and helping out with family cookouts. George was an avid Razorback Basketball fan.
Preceding George in death are his parents; and two brothers, James McKinnie and Donnie McKinnie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda McKinnie; a son, Steve McKinnie; two daughters, Gina McKinnie and Debbie Clay and her husband, Jeff; four grandchildren, Justin Brown and wife, Margie, Nathan McKinnie, Nikki Clay and Dakota Clay; a great-grandchild, Marlie Brown; a sister, Dianne Nethken and husband, William; and many family members and friends who loved George and will miss him always.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Park Place Baptist Church, located at 22208 Interstate 30 N in Bryant.
Funeral service, officiated by Bros. Gary Lambright and Zane Clark, will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be held at New Hope Cemetery in Calhoun County.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 25, 2019