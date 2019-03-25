Georgia L. Babbitt, 84, of Bauxite, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Bauxite. Georgia was a homemaker and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Fox Stuckey and Jimmie Lou Williamson; two husbands, Jimmy Fred Babbitt Sr. and Bobby Henry West; and a son, Jim Babbitt Jr.

She is survived by a son, George David (Tammy) Babbitt, of Higdon, Arkansas; two daughters, Suzan Karol Harmon, of Traskwood, and Sandra Kelly, of Bauxite; a daughter-in-law, Susan Babbitt, of Benton; three brothers, Marion "Red" Stuckey, of Benton, Eddie Stuckey, of Benton; and Charlie Stuckey, of Bismarck; a sister, Gayle McKinney, of Bauxite; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. and other nieces, nephews and beloved family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Liberty Cemetery. Minister will be Bro. Edd Spurlock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bauxite Historical Society or the Bauxite Women's Association.

