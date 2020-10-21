Gerald B. "Jerry" Johnson, 82, of Benton, passed away Monday, Oct. 19. He was born July 25, 1938, to the late John Clark and Violett Brown Johnson.
Jerry was born and raised in Saline County. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Round Table Sunday School Class. He volunteered to work on many church activities.
He graduated from Bauxite High School in 1956 and from Henderson State Teachers College in 1961. Jerry enjoyed working with children and taught school for 34 years, retiring from Benton Public Schools in 1995.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Larry Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Newcomb Johnson; two sons, John Patrick (Kim), of Bryant and Jay Paul (Donna) Johnson, of Benton; a granddaughter, Kelsey Johnson; four stepgrandchildren, Mary Jordyn Mitchell, Amanda Harrison, Kelsey Harrison and Micheal V. Harrison II; a sister, Pat (Phil) Guthrie, of Bryant; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many special cousins.
Brenda and Jerry were married Aug. 14, 1960, and enjoyed many years doing things together. They vacationed in many places in the United States, Canada, Mexico and enjoyed many Caribbean cruises with friends. Jerry earned his pilot license when he was 18 and enjoyed flying with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and especially large family gatherings.
Jerry also loved wood working, crafts and furniture building with his father. They built many things, including Christmas gifts for their family and friends.
After becoming disabled by MS, Jerry enjoyed his home, watching old western shows on television and visiting with friends. He never complained and was always happy.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at First United Methodist Church of Benton.
The family request that memorials may be given in Jerry's name to First United Methodist Church of Benton.
The family request that COVID precautions be taken with the use of masks and social distancing.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.