Gearld Dean Babbs left this world at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20. He was born March 9, 1937, in Oil Trough, Arkansas. He was one of 10 siblings of Josephine and Estes Babbs. They were Marviline, Earline, Betty, Caldwell, Robert, Gerald, James, Mary, Jimmy, Joe and Kenneth.

He had four children, Becky, Ben, Jerry and Mike.

He left this world from Yuma, Arizona, where he was in nursing care. He will be dearly missed by us all, especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In 1939, Gerald was 2. Doc Gann sent from Benton a 1-ton truck to Newport and brought our family to Saline County. We lived and worked the Gann Ranch in Haskell. Gerald attended Harmony Grove School.



