Gerald Lee Scarberry, 76, of Cabot, formerly of Benton, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21. He was born April 6, 1944, in Hobert, Oklahoma, to the late Lue Ava and Tom Scarberry. Gerald retired from the Malvern Cable Plant and was a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Little Rock.
He is survived by a niece, Ava Westbrook (Stephen); a nephew, Steve George (Betty); and many other nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss him.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Fairplay Cemetery. Bro. Albert Young will be officiating.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
