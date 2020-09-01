Geraldine Coston Merrick, beloved wife, mother and Mingo, was ushered by angels into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Hospice Care Center in Little Rock. She was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
Geraldine was born Feb. 20, 1940, in Magnet Cove, to the late Gordon and Alice Coston. She was the youngest of five children. Geraldine graduated from Arkadelphia High School a year early and went on to attend Henderson State University, where she met the love of her life, Ed Merrick. They were married in June 1958. Throughout the years, they were blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren and a great grandchild. Geraldine worked as a bookkeeper and eventually became the business manager for Benton Public Schools until she retired.
Geraldine found her greatest joy in her family, those by blood and those by heart. She loved being "Mingo" to her babies and she was "Mama Merrick" to just about everyone who walked through her door. She loved to cook for her people and wanted everyone to have plenty to eat. You have never been loved fiercely until you've been loved by her. You have never been fed fiercely until you've been fed by her. It never mattered who walked through her door. There were two things you could be sure of: you would be loved, and you would be fed. She did both unconditionally.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and two granddaughters, Jordan Esther Merrick and Alison Faith Roark.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Ed Merrick; a sister, Bettye Coston, of Benton; four children, Cathy Renee Merrick, of Maumelle, Timothy Scott Merrick (Barbara), of Austin, Jason Alan Merrick (Kristi), of Cabot, and Julie Alison Roark, of Jonesboro; nine grandchildren, Timothy Coston Merrick, Carmen Merrick Hollis (Dave), Jesse Crossland (Kyle), Cathryn Grace Roark, Hannah Grace Merrick, DeWitt Alexander Roark, William Harrison Merrick, Merrick Alan Roark and Hudson Taylor Merrick; a great-grandchild, Kinsey Kaye Merrick; and many extended family members and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lasting memorials may be made to Civitan Services of Benton, P.O. Box 368, Benton, AR 72018 or Canvas Community Homeless Ministry, P.O. Box 1824, Little Rock, AR 72203.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.