Glen Willis Frazier, 65, of Salem, passed away Monday, March 2. He was born June 29, 1954, in Little Rock, to the late Edna Geraldine (Willis) Frazier and Willie Frazier.
Glen owned Frazier Heating and Air and serviced Saline County for more than 25 years. He was a hard-working and honest man who would make repairs even if the customer couldn't pay, day or night. Glen enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to the lake, camping, hunting and shooting guns. He had a vast knowledge of firearms and worked at Wildman Arms. He was mechanically minded and could build or fix anything. He always listened to music and watched car races and westerns. Glen loved the Lord and his family. Glen cherished spending time with his granddaughter, who looked to him not only as a grandfather, but as her best friend. Glen always put others before himself and helped others all the time. He was a wonderful dad who had a great heart. He taught his daughter how to be brave and courageous and appreciate the simple things in life.
Preceding Glen in death were his parents; and a nephew, Jeremy Paul Frazier.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter, Cara Frazier, of Salem; a granddaughter, Maia Jane Frazier, of Salem; five siblings, Sheila Frazier Powell, of Orinda, California, Paul Frazier and wife, Avis, of Little Rock, Mark Frazier and wife, Cindy, of Benton, Sheryl Frazier Permenter and husband, Leon, of Eads, Tennessee, and Russ Frazier, of Alexander; nieces and nephews, Amy, Jeremy, Ariella, Kevin, Blake, Brittany, Cole, Cade, Micah and Samuel; and many family members and friends who loved Glen and will miss him always.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 4, 2020