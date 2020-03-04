Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Willis Frazier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Willis Frazier Obituary
Glen Willis Frazier, 65, of Salem, passed away Monday, March 2. He was born June 29, 1954, in Little Rock, to the late Edna Geraldine (Willis) Frazier and Willie Frazier.
Glen owned Frazier Heating and Air and serviced Saline County for more than 25 years. He was a hard-working and honest man who would make repairs even if the customer couldn't pay, day or night. Glen enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to the lake, camping, hunting and shooting guns. He had a vast knowledge of firearms and worked at Wildman Arms. He was mechanically minded and could build or fix anything. He always listened to music and watched car races and westerns. Glen loved the Lord and his family. Glen cherished spending time with his granddaughter, who looked to him not only as a grandfather, but as her best friend. Glen always put others before himself and helped others all the time. He was a wonderful dad who had a great heart. He taught his daughter how to be brave and courageous and appreciate the simple things in life.
Preceding Glen in death were his parents; and a nephew, Jeremy Paul Frazier.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter, Cara Frazier, of Salem; a granddaughter, Maia Jane Frazier, of Salem; five siblings, Sheila Frazier Powell, of Orinda, California, Paul Frazier and wife, Avis, of Little Rock, Mark Frazier and wife, Cindy, of Benton, Sheryl Frazier Permenter and husband, Leon, of Eads, Tennessee, and Russ Frazier, of Alexander; nieces and nephews, Amy, Jeremy, Ariella, Kevin, Blake, Brittany, Cole, Cade, Micah and Samuel; and many family members and friends who loved Glen and will miss him always.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.\
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Benton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -