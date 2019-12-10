|
Glenn Edward Tyson, 87, of Benton, passed away Friday, Dec. 6. He was born Oct. 12, 1932, in North Little Rock. Glenn was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired housing director from Benton. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton. Glenn loved bluegrass music and was a big presence in the bluegrass community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Julia Griffin; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlene Tyson; a son, Glenn Riley Tyson; two daughters, Jolene Squires and Alana Tyson; five grandchildren, Glenn R. Tyson Jr., Trampas W. Tyson, Joseph Bryan Naylor, Anthony J. Tyson and Richard M. Tyson; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Dr. Rick Grant will be officiating.
