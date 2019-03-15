

Gordon "Pete" Caple Sr., 80, of Alexander, was born Feb. 19, 1938, in Little Rock, and died Feb. 26, 2019. He graduated in 1957 from Citrus Union High School in Azusa-Glendora, California.

He is survived by Frank and Marilyn Caple, of Hot Springs Village; five children, Cheryl Charming, of New Orleans, Carolyn Caple Moor, of Orlando, Charlie Caple Weaver, of Camden, Pete Caple Jr., of Cabot, and Amber Caple Leclerc, of Little Rock; and seven grandchildren.

Pete is remembered for his contagious smile, laughter and love of cars. A master auto mechanic his entire career, he loved a good deal, an auction and could repair anything. Back in the day, he played college football, and for fun, was a country dance instructor at Electric Cowboy. His best gift was his good heartedness, honesty and kindness to others, as well as animals. His legacy will be continued in those who knew and loved him. His presence will be missed.

We honor him and welcome visitors to his life celebration and memorial service at Ashby Funeral Home, located 108 W. Narroway St., in Benton, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, 2019.

A private family reunion luncheon will follow off site.

Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 15, 2019