|
|
Infant Graham Parker Rooks, of Bryant, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 10. He was born Dec. 3, in Little Rock.
Graham is survived by his parents, Joshua Rooks and Lindsey Huckaby Rooks, of Bryant; his grandparents, Jeff and Rhonda Huckaby, of Alexander, and Todd and Danna Cotten, of Benton; his great-grandparents, Gerald and Peggy Rooks and Keith and Vickie Barnett, all of McCrory, Carol Russell, of Bryant, Loal and Ann Cotten, of Benton, and Betty Cory, of Bryant; an aunt, Taylor Huckaby; and uncles, John and Jacob Rooks.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Trinity Baptist Church, with burial following at Fairplay Cemetery. Minister will be Bro. Mike Titsworth.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 13, 2019