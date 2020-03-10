|
|
Gussie Lee Johnson, 90, of Bryant, passed away Saturday, March 7. She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Willow. Gussie was a housewife and a member of Hurricane Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mary Dalton Myers; her husband, Eugene W. Johnson; two daughters; six sisters; and three brothers.
She is survived by a son, Jonathan Johnson, of Bryant; a daughter, Nancy Johnson Logan, of Mississippi; a brother, Paul Myers, of Texas; two sisters, Joyce Morgan and Winnie Markham, both of Benton; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 10, 2020