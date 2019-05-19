Gweldia Francine Gunter, 83, of Benton, passed away Friday, May 17. She was born in Saline County to the late Jim and Thelma Price Tarvin. Gweldia loved her family and was devoted to them. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and was very artistic, painting and gardening were her passions. Gweldia was a member of Forest Hills Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete Gunter; four brothers, Paul, James, Bob and Chip Tarvin; and a sister, Virginia Smith.

Gweldia is survived by a son, Steve and wife, Debbie, of Benton; a daughter, Connie (Mitchell Maynard) Gunter, of Malvern; a brother, Chick Tarvin, of Benton; two sisters, Patricia Ray and Judy Brewer, both of Benton; two grandchildren, Todd and wife, Julie, of Benton, and Jennifer and husband, Dave French, of Benton; five great-grandchildren, Garrett and wife, Kaitlyn Beaty, Gunter Beaty, Ashton Gunter, Gabrielle Beaty and Cole Gunter; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Pipkin Cemetery in Benton, with Bro. Marcus Blakley officiating. Services are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.

Family Comments: The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Living Center at Stagecoach and Arkansas Hospice for all their care during this difficult time. Published in The Saline Courier on May 19, 2019