Harold Lee Wilder Jr., 58, of Bauxite, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9. He was born May 7, 1962, in Benton, to the late Harold Wilder Sr. and Mary Francis Wilder. Harold worked for Carlisle Construction and was a great carpenter.
He is survived by a son, Nicholas Wilder (Becca); a daughter, Jessica Welch (Chris); a brother, Howard Lee Wilder; two sisters, Laura McCool (Davy) and Lisa Hradecky (Jozef); and eight grandchildren, Nicholas, McKenzie, Eoghan, Baili, Sadie, Jason, Seth and Callie.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 11, at Ashby Funeral home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Bauxite. Bros. Davy McCool and Charlie Wood will be officiating.
