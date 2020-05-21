Harvey Ashcraft, 91, of Benton, passed away Monday, May 18. He was born Nov. 23, 1928, in Adona, Arkansas, to Luther H. and Burley Hamilton Ashcraft.
Harvey worked for Coleman Dairy for 25 years and later retired from Levi. He attended Adona School and graduated in 1946. Harvey loved his family and was a very godly man. Earlier in life, he was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church in Southwest Little Rock, and later, a member of New Life Baptist Church. He will be missed, but his memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Elsie Mae Ashcraft; a daughter, Carolyn Ashcraft; three sisters, Avis Pearson, Melva Byrd and Bonnie Hale; and three brothers, Kermit Ashcraft, Jerry Lee Ashcraft and D.A. Ashcraft.
Harvey is survived by three daughters, Linda McGloflin and her husband, Joe, of Cabot, Diane Fischer and her husband, Billy, of Hensley, and Peggy Cooper and her husband, Jerome, of Nashville; a brother, Bobby Ashcraft, of Ely, Nevada; six grandchildren, Trish Staley and her husband, Jamie, Lisa Felling, Brad Fischer and his wife, Brandy, Kimberly Burton and her husband, Eric, Sarah Cooper and Jessica McGinty and her husband, Jeremy; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today, May 21, at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Alexander. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing must be practiced when in attendance.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 21 to May 31, 2020.