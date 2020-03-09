|
Hazel Jewell Byers, 96, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 7. She was born Oct. 17, 1923, in Little Rock. Hazel was a retired secretary and office supervisor and a member of Salem United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W. F. Chastain and Neota Lancaster Chastain; her husband, Marion (Phil) Byers; a brother, Floyd Chastain; and three half-brothers.
She is survived by a brother, Randall Chastain, of Benton; two sisters, Oretha (Wayne) Cochran, of Benton, and Sue Chastain Hobson, of Missouri; her "children and grands by heart/choice;" her children, Randy and Lana Carter, of Benton, Frank and Rita Nichols, of Texarkana, and Randy Nichols, of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Lance Carter (Jennifer), Matthew Nichols (Valarie), and Nick (Erica) Carter, all of Benton, and Liane Nichols Green (Jason), of Huntsville, Alabama; two great-grandchildren - the apples of her eye - Lathan Carter and Levi Carter, both of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Pipkin Cemetery.
Minister will be Justin Ledbetter.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 9, 2020