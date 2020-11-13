1/1
Heather Dominique McCleland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Dominique McCleland of Benton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at the age of 41. She was the daughter of Reha Harris and the late James (J.D.) McCleland.
Heather is survived by her husband, Aaron Bufford; and their sons, Wyatt and Khodi. She will be greatly missed by a brother, Matthew King; a sister, Shauna Moss; and her stepfather, Gil Harris.
Family members preceding Heather in death include her grandparents, James and Thelma Perrigen and Nini McCleland; uncles, Jimmy and Tudy Perrigen, and Junior and Bobby McCleland; a cousin, Kenny Perrigen; and her father-in-law, George M. Bufford.  
Riding her four-wheeler and motorcycle, mudding, attending car races and fishing were just some of the things Heather enjoyed. She was of the Baptist faith.
Services for Heather will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton. 
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved