Heather Dominique McCleland of Benton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at the age of 41. She was the daughter of Reha Harris and the late James (J.D.) McCleland.
Heather is survived by her husband, Aaron Bufford; and their sons, Wyatt and Khodi. She will be greatly missed by a brother, Matthew King; a sister, Shauna Moss; and her stepfather, Gil Harris.
Family members preceding Heather in death include her grandparents, James and Thelma Perrigen and Nini McCleland; uncles, Jimmy and Tudy Perrigen, and Junior and Bobby McCleland; a cousin, Kenny Perrigen; and her father-in-law, George M. Bufford.
Riding her four-wheeler and motorcycle, mudding, attending car races and fishing were just some of the things Heather enjoyed. She was of the Baptist faith.
Services for Heather will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.