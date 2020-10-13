1/1
Helen Capps Taylor
Helen Capps Taylor was born April 14, 1953, in Little Rock, to the late Polly Andrew (P.A.) Capps and Jesse Murray Capps. Helen graduated from Benton High School and worked 10-plus years at Owasso where she had to retire due to cancer. She lived life to the fullest, spending time going camping, crocheting, working puzzlebooks and Christmas. Helen enjoyed traveling to Oklahoma and spending time with family
She was preceded in death by her parents; herhusband, Danny Taylor; a sister, Mary Florence Smith; and a brother, Junior Capps.
Helen is survived by a son, Gene (Brandy) Capps, of Benton; a daughter, Rose Ann (Tommy) Smith, of Benton; three grandchildren, Wayne Acker, Nicole Capps and Gene Capps Jr. all of Benton; a sister, Bernice Trent, of Blanchard, Oklahoma; a brother, Johnny (Jan) Capps, of Tulsa; a brother, Tommy Capps, of Haskell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen loved being a grandmother, aunt and great-aunt, doing anything shecould for her family. When you needed a shoulder to cry on, she was there.  She would listen to you then give you her opinion and she was very opinionated.
Pallbearers will be Roger Fagan, Chad Fagan, Tommy Capps, Gene Capps, J.D. Harper and Stetson Creech. Honorary pallbearer will be Brent James.
Funeral service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, with Bro. Jason Kiesler officiating. Burial will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and hospice who took care of her.  Fly High Momma.

Published in The Saline Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
