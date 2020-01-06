|
Helen Charlene Tyson, 86, of Benton, passed away Friday, Jan. 3. She was born March 11, 1933, in Bismarck, Arkansas. Charlene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton and volunteered for several years at CJCHON.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Owen and Beulah Audry Carpenter; her husband of 67 years, Glenn Tyson; three sisters; a brother; and aunts and uncles.
She is survived by a son, Glenn Riley Tyson; two daughters, Jolene Squires and Alana Tyson; three brothers, J. L., James and Steve Carpenter; three sisters, Estlene Jones, Elveda Smith and Betty Barcus; five grandchildren, Glenn R. Tyson Jr., Trampas W. Tyson, Joseph Bryan Naylor, Anthony J. Tyson and Richard M. Tyson; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral services was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery. Dr. Rick Grant was officiating.
Family Comments: Charlene lived her life in accordance with her strongly held Christian beliefs. She was a living example of unconditional love and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 6, 2020