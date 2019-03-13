

Mrs. Helen Marie (Jones) Adcock, of Bryant, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 80 at her home. Helen was born April 17, 1938, in Hensley, to Herbert Jones and Trula Joy (Burton) Jones.

Helen grew up the youngest of six children. She met her true love, Danny Adcock, in junior high school. She graduated from Little Rock Senior High School in 1956 and she and Danny married that same year. They were married 62 years. She is the mother of four daughters - the Adcock girls.

She is survived by her daughters, Karyn and Doug Wilson, Carol Sue and Kenny Camp, Debbie and Wayne Crow, and Dana and Kelly Fugitt; seven grandchildren, Marlow Simpson, Steve and Andrea Williams, Jamie and Amanda Fugitt, Allison and Mike Lawson, Drew and Amber Fugitt, Samantha Williams and Charles Grivotet, Alexandra Williams and Jeremiah Norris; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jake Simpson, Ava, Porter, and Emery Fugitt, Peyton and Maddie Lawson, Baylee and Riley Fugitt, Will Grady, Walker Williams and Caroline Marie Norris.

Helen was a supervisor of the Little Rock Water Department. She also worked for Aetna Life and Casualty Company of Little Rock.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saline Memorial Hospice House.

Arrangements are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

The family is thankful for the care from Dr. Sarah Harrington with Pallative Care Department at UAMS, and Saline Memorial Hospice House. We would especially like to thank Jacqueline Perry who began as a CNA but quickly became family.