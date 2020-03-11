|
Henry Napoleon Harrison, 82, born Dec. 8, 1937, in Tull, at what is known as the Old Tile Place, took his last struggling breath when he reached out to take the hand of his Savior as he entered into Glory Land at 5:40 p.m. March 7, at Arkansas Heart Hospital.
As a young child, Henry walked up the aisle at Saline Missionary Baptist Church holding his mom's hand to accept Christ and asked to be baptized in the Saline River. Later in his life, he started attending Corinth Baptist Church in Sheridan, holding his wife, Eva's, hand.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Avis Ashcraft Harrison; a grandson, Dana Geiler; big brothers and sisters, Robert "Bob," Dewey Dee, Cora Alice, Nora Lee and Betty Lou; a baby sister, Avis; a daughter-in-law, Janie Jordan Harrison; and his first wife, Janie Yvonne Todd.
Survived by the "cute little brown-haired girl," whom he attended school with at Bauxite and rode the bus home with, Eva "Miller" Harrison, who eventually became his sweetheart, wife and love. He is also survived by others that made his cup run over, including sons, Dean (Gail), Dale (Allison), Ty (Anne), Ken Kendrick (Clarinda) and Kelly Kendrick (Donna); daughters, Debbie Collins (Jackie) and Karla Kendrick Lyons (David), that gave him 17 grandloves; 11 great-grandloves; and two great-great-grandloves. He also leaves behind his favorite sister-in-law, Emily Harrison (Bob); nieces and nephew, Terry (Katherine), Diana Lounsbury (Doug), Betty Carson (Danny), Rita McDade (Troy), Johnny (Cathy) and Lisa Tull (Bryan); and a half-brother to his kids, Richard Todd (Amberlynn and son, Roman).
In his life he worked as a union plumber and a skilled welder, but his greatest obsession was with speed. He drove for Mike Himes in the 1960s. That helped him show his abilities and start off his dragster racing career where he had the chance to show it at NHRA Drag Racing Circuit. He held the national records in both the Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Car class. He was the premiere driver for Mickey Thompson, and also had the privilege to work for Don Garlits. One of his accomplishments was becoming the California Division Funny Car Champion in 1978. He started driving cars in Little Rock and went as far as Mexico City, Australia and other countries.
Later, he received training and developed new helpful skills from a great teacher such as yard work, gardening (he loved his Eva's cooking), how to run a vacuum cleaner (where he started racing it around the house), and helping around the house with other chores. His ability to do this made us ALL SMILE!
Henry and his silver hair pompadour (husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend) will be missed greatly and forever in our hearts. He is now running at God's speed and grace on the streets of Heaven.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Saline Missionary Baptist Church in Tull, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Final resting place will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Tull next to his parents, baby sister and brothers.
Brothers Tyler Askew and Kim Hammer will be officiating. Pallbearers are sons, Dean, Dale, Ty, Kelly; grandloves, Jordan Harrison and Kyle Kendrick; and nephews, Terry Harrison and Johnny Harrison.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 11, 2020