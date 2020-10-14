Herman Dale "Smiley" Green, 79, of Traskwood, passed away Monday, Oct. 12. He was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Saline County, to the late Henry and Bonnie Beason Green. Herman was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Alcoa.
He is survived by a daughter, Shannon Coleman and spouse, Kyle Coleman, of Benton; a brother, Earl Green, of Traskwood; a sister, Gracie Haley, of Traskwood; and two grandchildren, Madison Hawthorne and Austin Coleman.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Fairplay Cemetery, with Bro. John Bagby officiating.
