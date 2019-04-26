Home

Homer Byrd "Buck" Jones Jr.


1927 - 2019
Homer Byrd "Buck" Jones Jr. Obituary
Homer Byrd "Buck" Jones Jr., 91, of Benton, went to his heavenly home Thursday, April 25. 
Born on Aug 20, 1927, in Bryant, he was the only son of Ophelia Craig Jones and Homer Byrd Jones. Early in life he was an outstanding baseball player, and he developed a lifelong affinity for sports, golfing and fishing. He was also proud of his service in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the 55th Seabees Battalion in the Philippines during World War II.
Upon leaving the Navy in 1946, he enrolled at Little Rock Junior College and worked for John Deere. He joined Alcoa at the time the plant in Benton was being built and retired as a control operator in the chemical division. After retiring from Alcoa, he worked for several years with the education division of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
He was a long-time member of Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock and later Benton. He was especially active helping with the children's ministries. 
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Lynda Lou Holiman Jones, of Benton; a daughter, Kris Tina Jones, of Hammond, Louisiana; and a number of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. 
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private burial will take place at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton. 
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Saline Memorial Health Foundation – hospice.  Donations may be made through the foundation website or by mail at 1 Medical Park Drive, Benton, AR 72015. 
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home. 
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 26, 2019
