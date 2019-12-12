Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer Earl Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer Earl Carter Obituary
Homer Earl Carter, 67, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7. He was born July 12, 1952, in Bastrop, Louisiana. Homer retired after 41 years from the Union Pacific Railroad where he was a conductor and he was a member of Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church. 
He was preceded in death by his parents, A. B. Carter Jr. and Lucile Wynn Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Carter; a son, Bryan Carter; a daughter, Kelly Carter; two grandsons, Austin and Dustin Carter; a granddaughter, Baylor McElhaney; two sisters, Beverly Parker (Mike) and Margaret Wynn (Mickey); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors and was an avid turkey and deer hunter.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ashby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -