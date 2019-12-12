|
Homer Earl Carter, 67, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7. He was born July 12, 1952, in Bastrop, Louisiana. Homer retired after 41 years from the Union Pacific Railroad where he was a conductor and he was a member of Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A. B. Carter Jr. and Lucile Wynn Carter.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Carter; a son, Bryan Carter; a daughter, Kelly Carter; two grandsons, Austin and Dustin Carter; a granddaughter, Baylor McElhaney; two sisters, Beverly Parker (Mike) and Margaret Wynn (Mickey); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Ashby Funeral Home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors and was an avid turkey and deer hunter.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 12, 2019