|
|
Hubert Joe Fureigh, 96, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22. He was born June 19, 1923, in Rosebud, to the late Ernest J. and Minnie Traywick Fureigh. Hubert was a member of Highway Church of Christ and was an active member of the Benton Senior Wellness and Activity Center where he spent many hours doing volunteer work. He spent much time there with his special friends, Reba Griffis and later Nell McCallister. Hubert was a retired fleet superintendent for Bordens Dairy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Pacific Theatre.
Hubert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Edith Fureigh; a sister, Wilma Sparkman; and a brother, Fred Fureigh.
He is survived by three sons, Joseph (Patricia) Fureigh, of Alexander, Chris (Betty) Fureigh, of Benton, and Stephen (Kay) Fureigh, of Russellville; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Randall Williams, Brian James, Jeff Fureigh, Daniel Milks, Clay Milks and Byron Sparkman.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with ministers Steve Ford and Boyce Barger officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 24, at Ashby Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Christian Home, located at 100 W. Harding, Morrilton, AR 72110
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 24, 2020