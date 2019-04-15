Ida Blanche McMahan Lewallen passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Nov. 23, 1927, in Beedeville, to O.O. and Fannie Hamilton. She graduated from Beedeville High School at 17 and then attended Little Rock Junior College.

Blanche spent 44 joyful years married to John G. McMahan Sr., with whom she had four children, John G. McMahan Jr., Randy McMahan, Sandy Landers (Steve) and Pam O'Neal (Gary).

John preceded her in death in 1992.

She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Hamilton and Ziba Hamilton; a sister, Luddy Hamilton; two grandsons, Johnny McMahan III and Jorre McMahan; and her husband of 14 years, Andy Lewallen.

Blanche is survived by four grandchildren, Steve Landers Jr. (Karmen), Scott Landers (Lauren), Mallory Nickels (Justin) and Jacie McMahan; and five great-grandchildren, Annika Landers, Steve Landers III, ?Aubree Landers, Londyn Landers and Patton Landers. She is also survived by Andy's children, Andrea Carpenter, Linda Levart (J.R.), David Lewallen (Peggy) and Timothy Lewallen (Marilyn).

Blanche and John shared a love of travel which took them to three different continents and many countries. They also shared a healthy appetite for adventure which manifested itself in interstate motorcycle trips, membership in the Dixie Car Club and many weekends spent camping with their dear friends, the Staleys. In 2008, Blanche and her four children visited the Dominican Republic where, at the age of 80, she checked parasailing over the beach off her bucket list.

She was a great admirer of the music of Elvis Presley and, occasionally, a great performer of the funky chicken. She excelled in her role as homemaker. The beautiful hydrangeas and petunias that populated her yard were a testament to her gardening skills and her chicken and dumplings were without equal. Blanche truly loved her role as Mamaw to her grandchildren and GiGi to her great-grandchildren. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church for more than 50 years where she treasured her time as church secretary.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the chapel of Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.

Funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Dr. Clif Johnson. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Landers Jr., Scott Landers, Steve Landers III, Jacie McMahan, Uriel Johnson and David Johnson.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Dr., Little Rock, AR 72205, or to the Saline Memorial Hospice House, 23157 I-30, Bryant, AR 72022.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

Family Comments: The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the RNs and CNAs at Saline Memorial Hospice House for the kindness and care they showed to our mother. Also, a special thanks to Dana Kelley.