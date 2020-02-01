|
Inez Pyle, 98, of Benton, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 29, surrounded by family.
Born in Eupora, Mississippi to William Bryan Hitt and Luna (Biggers) Hitt, Inez graduated from Benton High School in 1939, where she was voted "Neatest" classmate. She attended Arkansas State Teachers College, graduating in 1943 with a degree in home economics. While in college, she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Inez worked as a dietician at Manteno State Hospital in Illinois before completing her career as a science teacher at Westside Junior High in Benton. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teachers sorority.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a baby sister, Laura Maxine; her husband, Maxey Pyle; and a daughter, Diana McWilliams.
Inez was married to Maxey for 60 years and is survived by a son, David Pyle (Charlotte); and a son-in-law John McWilliams. She was a beloved Mam-ma to her grandchildren, Bryan Pyle (Stephanie; Mason, Ava and Cora), of Benton, Margaret Morrison (Lake; Owen), of Durham, North Carolina, John McWilliams Jr. (Meredith; Soren and Otto), of Houston, Texas, Joanna Kordsmeier (Clint; Jaxon and Max), of Conway, and Laura McWilliams (Mikel Shybut), of Sacramento, California; and a step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Newington (Alexis), of London, England.
After retirement, Inez perfected her talents in painting and quilting. She was an art student of Dianne Roberts and a member of the Art Guild of Saline County, winning prizes for her works at their annual art shows. Inez was also a member of the Saline County Quilters Guild. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church for more than 75 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher and clerk. Prior to her death, Inez was the church's oldest member.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Benton, with funeral service to follow.
Inez will be deeply missed and her grace, kindness and hospitality will remain a cherished legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be sent to the Spring Creek Baptist Church building fund.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 1, 2020