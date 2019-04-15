

Iwana Louise Kelly Keisler, of Sheridan, born Aug. 4, 1931, in North Little Rock, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Lascassas, Tennessee.

Iwana was preceded in death by her husband, Alvis Cleo "Tank" Keisler; her father, Cecil Calvert Kelly; her mother, Eva Lee Hill Kelly Black; a brother, Cecil Lamond Kelly; and a sister, Carolyn Kelly Davis.

Iwana is survived by two sisters, Monita Kelly Swaim and Eva Ann Rackley; three sons, Redmond Keisler, of Sheridan, Rick Keisler and his wife, Judy, of Lascassas, Tennessee, and Randall Keisler, of Sheridan; three granddaughters, Ashlea Keisler Moore, Jacie Keisler and Kelly Keisler Wright and her husband, Blake; three grandsons, Daniel Keisler and his wife, Jessica, David Keisler and Coulter Keisler and his wife, Ellen; three great-grandsons, Zachary, Parker, and Cade; two great-granddaughters, Avery and Edith Joyce; and a number of loving extended family members and friends.

Iwana was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Sheridan and was widely known and greatly loved by the bluegrass music community throughout Arkansas and surrounding states.

Iwana will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Tank, at Lost Creek Cemetery in Sheridans.

In honor of Iwana's wishes, there will be no visitation or service and graveside interment will be attended by immediate family only.

Family Comments: The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the thoughts, prayers and well wishes they have received from many who knew and loved Iwana. She will be greatly missed. Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 14, 2019