Jacintia (Judy) Whitehead, 85, of Hot Springs, took her last breath from this world at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, after an extended illness.

She was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Saline County, graduated from Fountain Lake High School in 1951, and married Edward Whitehead in December 1951.

While Ed was a member of the U.S. Air Force, it allowed them to travel and live in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and several different Air Force bases. After Ed retired from the USAF, they moved back to Saline County and did volunteer work. Judy was a member of the Balboa Baptist Church of Hot Springs Village. Judy will be remembered as a loving, forever-smiling, outgoing person who loved to meet people wherever she went.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Loy and Bessie (Chennault) Witham; a brother, Jody Witham; her husband, Edward Whitehead; and a daughter, Jacintia Renee Whitehead.

She is survived by a son, Michael and wife, Sharon, of Lonsdale; two grandsons, Stephen and Christopher Denosky, of Orlando, Florida; her significant other, Clifton Bearden, of Hot Springs; life-long friend, Wanda (Ferguson) Hill; long-time friends, Joyce James and Jimmy Carden; four nephews, Doug Witham, Greg Shell, Steven Shell and David Mongan; four nieces, Kay Rowe, Patsy Breshears, Levon "Red" James and Chandra Davis; two great-nieces that lived down the road and visited often, Brittany and Bridget Witham; and a number of other relatives and friends across the country.

Pallbearers are Patrick James, Wayne Welchman, Doug Witham, Greg Shell, Steven Shell, Steve James, David James and Michael Davis. Honorary pallbearers are Michael James, Wayne James, Davy Breshears, David Mongan Harry Tickell, Jimmy Carden and Bud Tayor.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Gravel Hill Cemetery, 6259 Arkansas 9 in Benton.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Mt. Carmel Community at the Village. Bro. Shawn Welchman will be officiating.

Online guestbook at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary