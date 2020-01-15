Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Summit Cemetery
Benton, AR
1989 - 2020
Jacob Bridges Obituary
Jacob Aaron Bridges, 30, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12. He was born Dec. 5, 1989, in Little Rock. Jacob was self-employed and of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Dennis Bridges; and a brother, Travis Smith.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Bridges, of Benton; two brothers, Christopher Smith and Jackie Bridges, both of Benton; a sister, Ramona Rowland, of Little Rock; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Smith; a niece, Brenda Beasley; and two nephews, Chris Smith Jr. and Will Smith.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Summit Cemetery in Benton. Minister will be Jeff Harrison.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
