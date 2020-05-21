Jaime "Amigo" Melchor Mejia, 69, of Benton, passed away Tuesday, May 19. He was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Chapultepec, Municipio de Patzcuaro, Michoacan, Mexico.

Jaime retired from Ben E. Keith foods and was so happy he didn't have to punch a time clock anymore. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Jaime loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed horse races and cooking outdoors.

Preceding Jaime in death were his father, Jose Mejia Sr.; and a sister, Lilia Mejia Melchor.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 44 years, Alice Mejia, of Benton; five children, Jerri Mejia, of Bossier City, Louisiana, Catherine Chapman, of Bossier City, Jaime Mejia and wife, Danielle, of Benton, Jose Mejia and wife, Lisa, of Benton, and Aniceto Mejia and wife Kelley, of Bossier City; 19 grandchildren, Ricky Cruz and wife, Jessica, Alicia Schall and husband, Tony, Kristen Mejia, Mykala Mejia, Jose Sanchez, Noah Mejia, Kaden Mejia, Payton Mejia, Seth Mejia, Kaden Garrett, Mya Mejia, Cruz Mejia, Jack Mejia, Abby Mejia, Alexa Mejia, Kinley Mejia, Karmen Jo Free, Alice Marianna Mejia and Angel Dale Mejia; eight great-grandchildren, Skyler, McKenzie, Cole, Kasen, Jake, Penelope, Elena and James; his mother, Maria Salud Melchor Lopez; seven siblings, Diocelina Mejia Melchor, Rodolfo Mejia Melchor, Efigenia Mejia Melchor, Maria Salud Mejia Melchor, Aniceto Mejia Melchor, Rosalia Mejia Melchor and Jose Mejia Melchor; and a host of family members and friends who loved Jaime, a.k.a. Amigo, and will miss him always.

Funeral service held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 501 S. Border St. in Benton.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service, with burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2283, Benton, AR 72018.

State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed. Face coverings recommended (not provided), and social distancing will be maintained.



