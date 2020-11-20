James "Bussie" Robinson, born March 30, 1953, passed from this world to the next Wednesday, Nov. 11, at his home on Lake Norrell.
Bussie was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Brosius; a son, Mason Robinson; his parents, William Jewell and Marguerite Robinson; his stepmother, Clara Robinson; and his grandparents, Ezra and Jessie Wallace and Virgil and Ella Robinson.
He is survived by five siblings, Kathy (Bill) Talley, JoAnn (Terry) Walton, William (Rebecca) Robinson, Johnny Robinson and Jimmy (Jeri) Robinson, all of Malvern; an aunt, Jo Kathryn Wallace Winkle, of Malvern; nine cousins, Aida Wallace, of Chula Vista, California, Pam (Leon) Perry, of Malvern, Mike (Jann) Wallace, of Malvern, Jessie Wallace (Mike) Burchfield, of Alexander, Lee Jay (Julianne) Wallace, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jill Wallace-Savage, of Malvern, Julie (Vikki) Wallace, of Benton, Jerry (Regina) Wallace, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Janice Wallace, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; and many other family members and friends who loved Bussie and will miss him always.
Bussie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Arkansas National Guard. While in the Navy, he was a member of the Tennessee Flying Rifles drill team. After his military service, he graduated from nursing school at Baptist Health Medical Center and spent many years as a nurse in various Central Arkansas hospitals. He was an excellent nurse and loved taking care of his patients.
As a young man, Bussie loved hunting and playing tennis. He ran track and was a guard on the Malvern High School football team. He also served as president of the "M" Club his senior year. In his later years, he became an avid boater and horse racing fan. He and his wife, Rebecca, owned race horses with friends and were members of the Oaklawn Jockey Club. They also loved the Arkansas Razorbacks and were longtime season ticket holders for the Little Rock games.
Bussie and Rebecca moved to Lake Norrell in the 1990s and fell in love with that community. They enjoyed hosting parties and cookouts and taking people out boating on the lake. Bussie was a member of the Lake Norrell Hunting Club.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed: masks are required and distancing will be enforced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Recovery Point Ministries online at recoverypointministry.org
or by mail at P.O. Box 23081, Hot Springs, AR 71903.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
