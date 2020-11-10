James "Jim" Christenberry, 81, of Benton, passed from this life into his heavenly home Friday, Nov. 6. He was born in Cave City, to James "Jewell" and Pauline Mobley Christenberry.
Jim was a devout husband, father, grandfather, friend and Christian. He loved his "combined family" and was the most honest, hard-working man you'd ever meet. He had been a member of Grange-Crossroads Methodist Church since 1955. His ability to always be up for a challenge and never backing down toward anything he was faced with was a very admirable characteristic he held onto throughout his life. His loving and quiet nature made him very welcoming and accommodating to anyone he met. Jim worked for and retired from Parts Warehouse Incorporated. He thoroughly enjoyed motorcycles and nature, but his life was especially devoted to ham radio operations, call sign WB5VEV. He was a member of the Bauxite Chapter of 10-10 International and was a founding member of the Benton Amateur Radio Society. He will be missed but his memory will be cherished and his legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Dot Bunn Christenberry.
Jim is survived by his wife of 17 years, Donna Christenberry; three sons, Phillip Christenberry and his wife, Kelly, Paul Christenberry and his wife, Beverly, and Gil Polk and his wife, Tammy; three daughters, Kathy Hobby and her husband, Danny, Kathy Nielson and her husband, Robert, and Annie Willis and her husband, Jeff; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Christenberry and his wife, Lew; a niece, Ann Edwardson; a great-niece, April Horton; a great-nephew, Billy Horton; and many other extended family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5701 Bauxite Highway in Bauxite.
Social Distancing and face coverings required.
Interment will follow at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
