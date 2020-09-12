1/
James Allen Mattocks
James Allen Mattocks was born Dec. 18, 1957, in El Dorado, and passed away Saturday, Sept. 5. He graduated from El Dorado High School and was an Eagle Scout. Following high school, he attended both the University of Louisville and Georgia College.  
James was a kind soul that loved visiting others, pen correspondence, talking with family and friends, reading and music. He was a deep thinker who had a lifelong interest in the literary works of Thomas Pynchon, as well as the mystic philosophy of Gurdjieff.
James lived in Benton for the last three decades where he attended and supported St. Matthews Episcopal Church. A devout Christian, James lived by the word of the Lord, living simply while sharing and serving others. He also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and supported other nonprofit organizations across Arkansas. James was a two-time recipient of the Governor's Volunteer Excellence Award, most recently in 2015.  
James is survived by his three brothers, Philip Mattocks (Karen), of Ellensburg, Washington, Paul Mattocks, of El Dorado, and Ben Mattocks of Harriet; and six nieces and nephews.  
A private family memorial service will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Benton.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made in support of feeding families, kids and seniors in need through the Arkansas Foodbank or to St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
