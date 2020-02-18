|
|
James Cleston Hobbs, 80, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15. He was born Jan. 7, 1940, to the late Cleston and Mildred Sanders Hobbs. James was the owner of B&B Machine Shop in Benton for more than 25 years. He loved foreign cars and fixing them, owning several over his lifetime. James loved fast cars and in his youth, loved to race. His other interest included fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. James was a master banjo player, loving music of all kinds, but especially 1970s rock, which he had an enormous collection.
James was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Heather Hobbs.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sharon Harcrow Hobbs; a son, David (Stacie) Hobbs, of Texas; three daughters, Jayme (Chuck) Kyser, of Alabama, Kim (Greg) Middlebrooks, of Benton, and Cindy (Steve) Chandler, of Hot Springs Village; three brothers, Tommy, Hobby, and Raymond Hobbs, all of Benton; eight grandchildren, Tyler Midlebrooks, Shelly Middlebrooks Carter, Misty Kyser Waide, Jenna Kyser, Charlie Hobbs, Nick Hobbs, Casey Gainous and Cameron Chandler; and seven great-grandchildren, Jack Middlebrooks, Winnie Bea Middlebrooks, Kinley Carter, Mason Nelms, Zeke Waide, Ella Waide and Barrett Kyser.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Hobbs, Nick Hobbs, Casey Gainous, Tyler Middlebrooks, Tony Hobbs, Jason Hobbs, Stephen Hobbs, Chris Spencer, Blaine Carter and Stephen Chandler Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Ashby Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Dari Rowen officiating.
Burial will follow at New Friendship Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation in honor of Jim Hobbs to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 500, Miami, Florida 33131 Att: Arkansas Chapter.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 18, 2020