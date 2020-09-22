1/
James Edward Samples
James Edward Samples, 77, of Perryville, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 17. He was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Benton, a son of the late Jeff E. Samples and Adel Hall Samples. He was a retired trucker after 40 years of service and a member of Houston Baptist Church. He also loved fishing and was a great cook. He married Emma Jean Ellison in 1963 and had two daughters, Janet Marie and Jennifer Belle.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Marie (Shane) Grange, of White Deer, Texas; a son-in-law, Jeremy (Lesha) Kreig, of Stinnett, Texas; six grandchildren, Sierra Grange, Casey Grange, Hannah Grange, Forrest (Natalie) Lopez, Dakota (Laura) Lopez, Emma Lopez; three great-grandchildren, River Lopez, Raylee Lopez and Brexlee Lopez; two sisters, Betty Pritchard, of Little Rock, and Wilma Kendall, of Heber Springs; and a brother, Donald Samples, of Malvern. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lee Roy Samples and Boyce Samples; a daughter, Jennifer Samples Kreig; and a great-grandson, Kalem Taylor Lopez.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton.
Online guest book: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 30, 2020.
