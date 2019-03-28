|
|
James Edward Terry, 60, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born April 3, 1958, to the late Silas and Wilma Huskey Terry.
James was a Baptist minister for more than 35 years. He loved his family, but most importantly, he loved his grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Melody Terry; two sons, Paul Terry (Erin) and John (Lindsay); a daughter, Audrey Weatherly (Parker); five siblings; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at South City Church in Little Rock.
Online guest book: www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 28, 2019