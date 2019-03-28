Home

James Terry
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
James Edward Terry Obituary
James Edward Terry, 60, of Benton, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born April 3, 1958, to the late Silas and Wilma Huskey Terry.
James was a Baptist minister for more than 35 years. He loved his family, but most importantly, he loved his grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and six siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Melody Terry; two sons, Paul Terry (Erin) and John (Lindsay); a daughter, Audrey Weatherly (Parker); five siblings; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at South City Church in Little Rock.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 28, 2019
