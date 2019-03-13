



James Fraser Stephens, of Benton, was born Aug. 14, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, and died Sunday, March 10. He grew up in Wyoming and would go on to follow in his father's footsteps and earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas. James served his country for five years in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of captain, and then returned to the University of Arkansas to earn a master's degree.

James spent his adult life dedicated to his job working for the state of Arkansas at the Department of Environmental Quality as a geologist. He participated in his community by coaching local youth soccer teams for the better part of a decade and for the last five years assisting with the Stella Boyle Smith Young Artist Competition. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his loyalty, selflessness and his uncompromising moral character. He was both strong and compassionate and made everyone around him better for it. He will be forever cherished and missed.

James is survived by his loving family, a sister, Mary Ann Matthews; a brother-in-law, Dan Matthews; a nephew, Stephen Matthews (Brittani); a niece, Carey Ann Matthews; and his wife and son, Jeannine and Andrew Stephens.

Visitation will be held for from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 North Market St. in Downtown Benton.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

