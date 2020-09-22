James Lee Speights Jr., 83, of Benton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19. He was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Conway, to the late James Lee Speights Sr. and Jessie Jewell Adams Speights. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked many years as a pharmaceutical sales representive. He was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock. James loved the game of golf and made many friends and acquaintances over the years. The game was his passion.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Fernie Speights; a brother, Wendell Speights; and a sister, Joann Riggan.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Lillian Hogue, of Benton, and Yvonne Mills, of Maumelle; and special friends, Daniel and Nikki Barnett.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Family Comments: The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the many friends who helped with his care over the years.