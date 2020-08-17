James Loyd Suggs, 79 of Bryant, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1940 to the late James and Anna Cody Suggs. Loyd was retired from Alcoa after 38 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Bryant.
Loyd was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jan Suggs; brothers, Doyle Suggs and Glenn Suggs; and sisters, Irene Bowman, Exie Grissom, Lottie White and Maxine McGee.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Suggs of Bryant; Son, Scott (Kim) Suggs of Alexander; brother, Horace (Sandy) Suggs of Benton; grandchildren, Stephen (Jennifer) Parson, Dustin Parson, Whitney Suggs, and Hallie Suggs; and great-grandchildren, Alexa Parson and Brooklyn Parson.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Parson, Holt Fulcher, Bubba Hill, Shorty Moore, Bill Suggs, and Shelby Williams.
Graveside services at Pine Crest Memorial Park by Ashby Funeral Home will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with Bro. Mark Thornton officiating.
There will be an open visitation at Ashby's Monday, August 17, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Due to Covid-19, it is requested that face mask be used and observation of safe distancing.
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.