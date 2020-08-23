On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, James Michael "Mike" Smart, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 59. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, and grew up in Benton. He graduated from Benton High School in 1979, but didn't begin his lifelong career as a sprinkler fitter until the age of 27, where he was involved in teaching many other men the trade. On June 17, 1988, he married the love of his life, Ellen. He was a proud father of four children and had ten grandchildren.

Mike was an avid reader of biographies, and he loved the sport of drag racing, many types of music and his Arkansas Razorbacks. Most of all, though, he loved being a grandfather. He was known for his quick wit and was a friend to all who met him.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Jim Smart, his mother, Carolyn Smart, his maternal grandparents Evelyn and Beecher Bullock, his paternal grandmother Jewel Smart Wilbanks, and his nephew Stephen White. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Smart, his four children Chase Brockinton (Rebecca), Jessaca Hope (Daniel), Matthew Brockinton (Alexandra), and Ross Smart, his two sisters Linda Davis (Scott) and Tracy Riggan (Wayne), several cousins, numerous nieces and nephews and ten grandchildren that adored him.

Memorial services to be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store