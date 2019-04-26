James Perry (Poppy) Rice Jr., 72, of Benton, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 17, at his home with his wife and brother-in-law by his side after an 11-year journey with multiple myeloma. He was born July 16, 1947, in Risco, Missouri, the son of James P. Rice Sr. and Velta W. Nichols. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Flint, Michigan. He retired from U.S. Security Associates after 15 years of service as district branch manager for Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on March 1, 2019. He was formerly the branch manager of Burns International Security for 15 years. He loved the security fields so much, his wife lovingly called them his mistresses. After moving to Benton in the early 1970s from Flint, he worked as a sergeant with the Benton Police Department for several years. He worked with many Arkansas State Police employees and Little Rock Police Department for more than 30 years.

Jim truly loved the Lord and never failed in telling anyone they needed to keep the faith and how God had helped him on his journeys. When one was down and out, he would smile and say, "Get up and go on!" He could calm any situation. He has been described as having the most-giving heart, the sweetest smile, beautiful eyes and the gentlest spirit. He loved camping in the days before his cancer diagnosis and he truly enjoyed riding his motorcycle he proudly called "The Beast." He and his wife rode many back highways in Arkansas, New Mexico, Illinois and many other places. Anyone that met him called him their friend to the end and their hero. Throughout his 11 years of cancer, his doctors, nurses, family and friends never heard him complain. Often, he would go into UAMS Inf. 4 for his treatments in his dress shirt/pants and tie. He would swing his tie across the back of the chair, have his treatments and head out of town for work.

He was a member of Parkway Place Baptist Church, but called Markham Street Baptist Church his family or brothers and sisters and prayer warriors.

Mr. Rice is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy Hamblin Rice; a son, Thomas L. Rogers (Deanna), of Haskell; a brother, Michael L. Rice (Debbie), of Benton; a brother-in-law, Gordon F. Hamblin; two grandsons, Easton Rogers and Zane Anderson; a granddaughter, Britney Rice Chivers (two children); and his faithful companions, Woody, Pete, Sugar and Savvy.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, Ashby Funeral Home, with Pastor Ken Jerome officiating. Visitation will follow at Mr. Rice's home.

ONWARD!

Family Comments: Grateful for the Rodney's Handlebar Crew for loving on us, praying for us and nourishing our bodies over the years and always making sure Poppy had the perfect stool away from the crowd as we prepared to put on our dancing shoes. Special appreciation to UAMS Inf. 4, along with his nurses of 11 years - Edith Landers, Madeleine Sugden, Cerisse Harcourt, and little momma, Alicia Moore, along with so many others.